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Christian orphanage in Pakistan urgently in need

GoalДин. 410,000 RSD
RaisedДин. 0 RSD

Fundraiser created byBranislav Gireg

Fundraiser funds will be received by Branislav Gireg

Christian orphanage in Pakistan urgently in need

Help 22 Children in Pakistan – Total costs: $4065

Samina Kamran is a nurse and a Christian woman in a Muslim country caring for 22 children in a small private children's home in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan.

The children depend on this home for their basic daily needs, including food, hygiene supplies and a safe place to live. The extreme heat in Pakistan makes adequate cooling especially important, yet the home does not have sufficient air conditioning.

The lack of money can also make medical emergencies devastating. A few months ago, one of the girls became seriously ill with appendicitis. According to the information we received, the hospital requested approximately $270 for emergency surgery. The necessary funds could not be obtained in time, and the girl died the following day. Also as we were told, two children recently died from heatstroke.

Samina has also lost her employment as a nurse and has no financial resources. Because the children's home is not formally registered, she also faces uncertainty about its future.

Our immediate goal is to provide children with food and hygiene supplies for the next year, while also helping them meet basic medical needs when emergencies arise, and adequate cooling.

Every donation, no matter how small, can make a real difference.

We will provide updates about the children and, whenever possible, information and proof showing how the funds have been transferred and used.

How the money will reach Pakistan

Because GiveSendGo does not currently provide direct payouts to Pakistan, the funds will be received by a trusted recipient in a supported country (Serbia) and then transferred directly to Samina in Pakistan through an international money-transfer service.

We want this process to be completely transparent, and we will provide updates and transfer/purchase documentation whenever possible.

Thank you for helping these children.


List of costs:

Food for 1 year: 2200 USD

Hygiene supplies for 1y: 1150 USD

Air conditioner: 465 USD

Payment processing and international transfer costs — approximately 210 USD

Platform fee (supporting GiveSendGo) = 1%

Total costs: 4065 USD

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