Christian Healing Ministries Training

Ten years ago, I was struggling. My pastor sent me to a counselor who had studied at Christian Healing Ministries, and through Jesus' healing, my life changed from darkness to light, a world of hope and love opened up to me.





I've taken two of the four classes needed to become trained in this ministry so I can pass on what's been given to me. I've paid for the class itself, but I'm unable to afford the airfare and lodging to travel from Illinois to Jacksonville, Florida for the final training.





I'm raising funds to cover my travel costs so I can complete this training and bring Christian Healing Ministries to others. Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me in this calling.