Christian Boxes for girls, teens and women.

I'm raising money to grow my Christian box business. I create boxes for girls. Teen girls, and women, each one thoughtfully curated with items from my collection of over a hundred pieces. Before I select what goes into each box, I pray over the name of the person it's going to, and I'm inspired about what to include.





Right now, I need help covering rent and supplies so I can start creating and sending out these boxes. I am a single mom of 5 kids. Your support would mean so much as I continue this work.