Christ Foundation Worship Center Building

Christ Foundation Worship Center has been preaching the good news of Jesus Christ in our disadvantaged community for more than 10 years. We've built a strong foundation of faith and service, and now we're raising funds to finish our church building.





This building will be a permanent home for our worship and ministry, a place where our community can gather to hear God's word and grow together in faith. We're grateful for every donation that brings us closer to completing this vision.





Thank you for standing with us as we work to establish a lasting place of worship and hope in our community.