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Chris Needs Surgery to Walk Again, Can You Help?

Monthly GoalKES 6,760,000 KES
Total RaisedKES 0 KES
Raised this monthKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byChris Foster

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chris Foster

Chris Needs Surgery to Walk Again, Can You Help?

Every step feels like bone grinding on glass. That is Chris's daily reality.

Chris is a man defined by quiet honesty and a decade spent working hard and building community in London. Then life tested him beyond measure. In five years, he lost his father, his brother, and his sister. In the fog of that grief, a minor injury left him with a limp he had no capacity to address.

Before he could recover, a shift in immigration policy uprooted him entirely, exiling him to a remote village in a homeland he barely knows, with no income, no insurance, and no access to modern medicine.

That limp has now become end-stage left hip osteoarthritis, with an 18mm leg length discrepancy. Without surgery, Chris faces permanent immobility. The local facilities where he now lives simply cannot provide the specialized care he needs: robot-assisted hip replacement surgery.

At the same time, Chris is caring for his mother, who is battling cervical cancer in that same under-resourced system.

Here is the hope: Chris is young and fit. The specialist hip and pelvic reconstructive surgeon who reviewed his case confirms that a robot-assisted anterior hip replacement will restore his leg length. This surgery also results in low risk of dislocation, faster recovery. Within six months of surgery, Chris will have rebuilt a normal gait, strengthened muscles left unused for years, and should be back to doing the things he hasn't done in a long time, pain-free.

We are raising $52,000 to make this possible. Here's exactly where it goes:

  1. $20k - $26k Covering the Surgery, implant, 4–5 nights of hospital care, in-hospital physiotherapy and anaesthesia. This is the surgery itself, the difference between a lifetime of immobility and walking again.
  2. $2k - $4k Covers Pre-op consultations, comorbidity clearance, labs, and imaging (X-ray/CT/MRI templating). This ensures the surgical team can plan with precision before ever making an incision.
  3. $1k - $2.5k Covering Post-op outpatient physiotherapy, medications, and follow-up X-rays over 2 - 4 weeks. This is what turns a successful surgery into a full recovery.
  4. $1,500 - $3,500 Covers accommodation near the hospital. This keeps Chris close to care during the most critical recovery window.
  5. $1,000 - $2,200 Covers round-trip flights. This gets Chris to the surgeons who can actually help him.
  6. $1,500 - $3,000 Covers airport transfers, food, local transport, companion support, and travel insurance. This covers the everyday logistics that make recovery possible.
  7. Travel medical insurance covering complications and repatriation, plus a 10-15% contingency buffer. This protects against the unexpected, so no gift is wasted on emergencies we can plan for now.

This total also accounts for Chris's return home and his continued care for his mother. Every dollar is tracked and paid directly to medical providers and logistics partners; nothing is unaccounted for.

A gift of any size moves Chris closer to walking without pain, and closer to being able to care for the mother who has always cared for him.


Please donate now to help Chris walk again, and help him be there for his mother.


If you're able to give or simply share Chris's story with someone, we’ll be forever grateful.

With gratitude,

Chris

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