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Chirurgie de confirmation de genre en Thaïlande

GoalFCFA 17,000,000 XOF
RaisedFCFA 0 XOF

Fundraiser created byUriel Jordan Paul Philippe KOUKOUGNON

Chirurgie de confirmation de genre en Thaïlande

Aidez-moi à réaliser une étape essentielle de ma vie.

Je lance cette cagnotte afin de réunir les fonds nécessaires à une intervention chirurgicale importante pour mon bien-être et mon avenir.

Après un long parcours personnel et une réflexion mûrie au fil des années, j’ai décidé de réaliser une chirurgie de confirmation de genre en Thaïlande, dans une clinique spécialisée qui accueille des patients internationaux.

L’intervention que j’ai choisie est une -Peritoneal Vaginoplasty (PPV) à la Kamol Cosmetic Hospital de Bangkok.

Le coût communiqué directement par la clinique pour cette intervention est de 650 000 THB. Ce montant comprend notamment les honoraires du chirurgien et de l’anesthésiste, l’hospitalisation, les médicaments prescrits, les soins postopératoires, le matériel de dilatation ainsi que les transferts entre l’aéroport et l’hôpital.

Je dois également prévoir le billet d’avion, plusieurs semaines de séjour en Thaïlande, l’hébergement, la nourriture, les déplacements et une réserve pour les éventuels frais médicaux ou imprévus.

🎯 Objectif de la collecte : 17 000 000 FCFA

Cette opération représente pour moi bien plus qu’une simple intervention médicale. Elle constitue une étape profondément importante dans mon parcours personnel et dans la possibilité de vivre pleinement et sereinement avec mon corps.

Je souhaite préserver une partie de ma vie privée. C’est pourquoi je ne partagerai pas publiquement mon identité complète ni certains détails personnels. Les documents permettant de confirmer le projet médical pourront toutefois être présentés, avec les informations personnelles sensibles masquées.

Chaque contribution, quelle qu’en soit la somme, me rapproche de cet objectif. Si vous ne pouvez pas contribuer financièrement, partager cette cagnotte avec des personnes susceptibles de m’aider représente également un soutien précieux.

Merci à toutes les personnes qui contribueront à rendre ce projet possible.

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