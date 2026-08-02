Chiari Malformation Surgery and Recovery

Hi, I'm Maria and I'm preparing for my Chiari Malformation decompression surgery. I'm a mother of 3 and looking for support in paying for recovery, therapy and supplies. Some basic life things as well since I'll be out of work for months up to 6, as long as there's no complications.





I been dealing with symptoms since 2021 and finally correctly diagnosed in July 2024. My condition affects my whole body. Symptoms ranging from headaches from laughing, coughing, straining; weakness and numbness of arms and legs, vision and hearing loss, speech and memory issues, spinal issues and much more.





Chiari Malformation is a rare neurological condition with no cure. Basically because my brain doesn't have enough room in my skull, it's forcing it's way through the opening at the base of my skull down to my spinal cord and blocking the fluid flow which creates this intense pressure in the head.





Chiari is under studied and often missed or misdiagnosed. It's painful, it takes the life out of everyone battling it. Our only relief is multiple medications and multiple surgeries.





It's so much more I can say but it'll turn into a novel. I hope and pray you all can support me through this surgery and recovery by donating.





Much love and many thank you 🫶🏾💜🫶🏾💜