Cheap apt for Grandma

Grandma has been asked to find her own living space. After seeking local government assistance and being told that help lists are now closed, then later told that cheap apartments require getting on a waiting list of a year .... she doesn't know where to turn. She is proud and ashamed to ask for help although she liberally helped many when her life was thriving.

From her monthly disability check, half is taken by her son and his girlfriend for a room in their house (in addition to taking care of the kids). After six years of living this way, the older of the two grandchildren has become a teenager (babysitting age). Therefore, now grandma is an afterthought, a thorn in the side and the time has come to separate. The problem is: the cheapest apartments are approximately 1,100 per month! She is desperate, ashamed and blaming herself for having done something wrong. I worry what will happen to her because she doesn't even have a car anymore. She just stays in her little corner room for the past week. Her birthday is in 2 weeks and I imagine her living on a sidewalk somewhere with nobody after all the help she has given others and I can't stand it. I asked her to figure what amount she would need to start over and she gave me the amount entered/requested. Have never done one of these fundraisers so don't know what to expect. At the least, will you please pray for her? Thank you so much for your time and God bless you!