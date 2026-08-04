Changing My Family’s Life

Hello my name is Deviontae , and I am a young father of 4 🖤 2 handsome young men & 2 beautiful little girls 💕 I had a tough upbringing you know growing up in the environment I did and know I am a father struggling and I always wanted a better life for my children and thats starts with me being a better man , I’ve tried everything in my power to get my life on the right track and I still haven’t given but I am putting my pride to the side asking if there are still generous souls among us for help 🙏🏽 Im praying on it actually , and I am hoping that this money could help with my career path and keeping a roof over me and my children’s head . I do plan on streaming this journey through the ups and downs so stay tuned ! Thank you 🙏🏽🖤