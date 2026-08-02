Celebration of Life For Asia Kiziah Solomon- Scott

We would like to have a Home Going Celebration For

Asia Kiziah Solomon-Scott. We promised her a 29th birthday party but was unable to fulfill that promise due to her failing health & being in the ICU. Although she is no longer here with us, We strive to grant her final wish. For Her Final Trip Around The Sun.. We want to keep our promise and celebrate Her the way she wanted to celebrate.









Your support would mean so much to us as we honor her memory and the joy she brought to those around her.