Help CaveTroll Farms Create a Permanent Sanctuary for Bees, Nature, and Healing

At CaveTroll Farms, we believe that protecting honeybees is one of the most important investments we can make for our future. Bees pollinate nearly one-third of the food we eat and are essential to healthy ecosystems, yet they continue to face increasing threats from habitat loss, pesticides, parasites, disease, and changing climate conditions.

Our dream is to purchase land where we can establish a permanent home for our apiary and create a destination dedicated to honeybee conservation, education, and sustainable agriculture.

Owning land will allow us to plant acres of pollinator-friendly wildflowers and native plants, expand our apiary with healthy colonies, and provide a safe environment where bees can thrive without the uncertainty of temporary hive locations. A permanent home will also enable us to raise local queens, strengthen colonies, and help support pollination for surrounding farms and gardens.

One of the most exciting parts of our vision is the construction of aerosol apitherapy huts. These specially designed structures allow visitors to relax above active beehives while breathing the naturally hive-filtered air that rises from the colonies below—without direct contact with the bees. Many people seek out this experience because they find it calming and restorative, and ongoing research is exploring its potential effects on respiratory health and overall well-being. While more scientific study is needed to fully understand these benefits, we believe these unique spaces can offer visitors a peaceful opportunity to reconnect with nature.

Our goal is for CaveTroll Farms to build multiple aerosol apitherapy huts, making this unique experience available to more visitors while helping support the long-term sustainability of the farm. These huts would become part of a larger educational destination where guests can learn about beekeeping, pollinator conservation, sustainable farming, and the remarkable role bees play in our lives.

We also envision hosting school groups, families, veterans, first responders, and anyone looking to experience the peace and wonder of a working apiary. Through educational programs and hands-on demonstrations, we hope to inspire others to become stewards of pollinators and the environment.

Your support will help make this vision a reality by funding:

The purchase of land for a permanent apiary and pollinator sanctuary. Establishment of pollinator habitat with native flowers and forage. Additional honeybee colonies and beekeeping equipment. Construction of multiple aerosol apitherapy huts. Walking paths, educational spaces, and visitor amenities. Infrastructure such as fencing, water systems, and habitat improvements.

Every contribution, whether large or small, helps build something that will benefit our community and future generations. You’re not just helping us buy land—you are helping create a lasting refuge for honeybees, a place for education and conservation, and a peaceful destination where people can experience the incredible connection between nature and the hive.

Together, we can give bees the home they deserve and create a place where people can discover, learn, heal, and be inspired.

Thank you for believing in CaveTroll Farms and for becoming part of this journey.