CatsEmergency surgery for FATAL urinary blockage

Please help to save Pickle! He has a severe urinary blockage. He hasn’t been to a vet at all because we cannot afford it which breaks my heart. He hasn’t been himself recently. He stopped eating and drinking and he’s breathing very heavily and crying when trying to potty. It’s been 2 days since I first noticed. I am only 16 years old and am recovering from a major surgery so I cannot work. My parents cannot and will not pay towards his surgery and/or treatments. It’s been estimated to cost around 5,000$!This includes catheterization,intensive care, and over night stays. He needs this surgery or treatments ASAP! I don’t know how long he has or if he can survive without treatments any longer. Please help me save my best friend. I don’t know what I’ll do without him. Every dollar counts! If donating isn’t possible please share this link.Thank you so very much!