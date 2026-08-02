Cats are melting,!rescue has no water in 120°

I'm writing this on behalf of my best friend, Mari, a widow and a non-profit cat rescue hero who has taught me how to love unconditionally and to laugh through the pain.





Mari and her rescue cats have been completely without running water for over 8 months. The water bill has ballooned to about $8,000 due to compounding fees and interest the water company keeps adding every month.





Without water, her cats are suffering. Theyve become dehydrated and lethargic, barely moving on the floor. Worried for her fur babies and out of options, Mari listed her truck for sale, but she shouldn't have to give up everything to keep her rescue going.





she needs her truck because she’s in a rural area of the Coachella Valley and six miles from the nearest bus stop! we need to raise the $780 to get the meter put back and the water turned on immediately





Your support would mean so much to Mari and her cats during this crisis!





Always a fighter, she reminds me “There are no tears here”. I joke that’s mostly because she physically doesn't have the water to waste on crying. She laments that She’s too busy sweating nonstop with endless hard work, still she’s always thinking of fresh ideas, and displaying her terrifying ability to find comedy in absolute chaos.





Mari runs a cat rescue in the middle of the Coachella Valley desert. Right now, it is pushing 120 degrees, and Mari and her rescue babies have been completely without running water for over eight months.





If you’ve never experienced a desert summer without water, let me break it down: it’s like living in death valleys waiting room. This nosis means no air conditioning since swamp coolers don't work without water!





Her rescue cats aren't even acting like cats anymore—they’ve melted into furry, purr-spiring pancakes on the floor. It is heartbreaking, absurd, and downright dangerous.





The Pipe Dream That Turn Into a Nightmare (Puns Intended)

How did a saintly cat rescue end up in such a dry spell? Hold onto your seats, because the backstory is a total drain on our sanity:

1. The Neighbor's "Great Idea": A new neighbor decided to do some illegal excavating along the property line, slashed Mari’s underground irrigation lines, and then... crickets. He didn't say a word. The water leaked silently on a far corner of the property, creating a subterranean ocean while Mari had no idea.

2. The Utility Company's "Gifts": When the water company found out, they held Mari responsible, shut off the main valve, and started slapping on penalties like they were giving out party favors. Before she could process the leak, her bill had ballooned to an astonishing, eye-watering $7,600.

3. The Recourse: The water company helpfully suggested Mari sue the neighbor to get her money back. The ironic punchline? The neighbor lives out of his truck. You literally cannot squeeze water—or cash—from a stone. Or a neighbor in a pickup.

Mari vs. The Water Company (And the Ultimate "Liquidation" Sale)

If there’s one thing Mari excels at, it’s going with the flow when life throws a wrench in the plumbing. She fought the water company with pure, relentless grit and successfully persuaded them to drop thousands of dollars in compounding penalty fees!

They lowered the bill back down to actual water usage only, bringing our final payoff goal down to ⁠$780 dollars and the water shall flow again!!





Now, here is where Mari's sheer, unhinged devotion to her animals peaks: to raise the cash, she put her personal truck up for sale.

Let me paint the geographic irony for you: Mari lives in a rural desert spot SIX MILES from the nearest bus stop. Selling her only vehicle is a literal desert survival hazard. When I yelled at her for trying to turn herself into a dusty desert pedestrian, she just shrugged and said: "A truck can be replaced later. My rescue babies need water right now."

How You Can Help Us Turn the Taps Back On

We cannot let Mari sell her ride and roller-blade six miles through tumbleweeds just to get groceries. And we definitely can't let these poor cats evaporate!

We need to raise ⁠$[Insert Final Amount]⁠ to clear this adjusted bill so the water company turns the main valve back on immediately.

Donate: $5, $10, $20—every single drop counts! Let’s pool our resources and flush this debt down the drain.

Share: Please leak this link everywhere! Send it to animal lovers, pun enthusiasts, and anyone who respects a woman fighting the system for her fur babies.

100% Transparency: Mari has all the adjusted bills, receipts, and proof ready for anyone who wants to see the paper trail.

Mari spends every single day rescuing animals nobody else wanted. Now she's the one stuck in a dry ditch. Let's tap into our collective generosity, get this bill wiped clean, and get the water flowing again!

Thank you so much for your support, your shares, and for helping us laugh—and give—through the pain!

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