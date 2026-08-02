One who prays for the salvation of souls

I am one who has dedicated their life to God in the single vocation, by a perpetual vow of celibacy. I am the one who will love, pray and suffer for souls. I will adore God and fall on my face before Him for all the cannot or will not every moment of my life, in all that I do and say. I offer my life for Him, to bring Him souls..... all those souls that He desires, who may not even know He exists, who may not even care. I will unite my little struggles and sufferings with His infinite sufferings in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass as often as I can and offer these for souls. I will be a beggar before Him, for souls. Firstly my own, then yours, then everyone on the earth and not forgetting my brothers and sister in Purgatory of whom I beg their prayers too.

How can I dare such a thing? such a life? He has called me to this life.... the life of a Catholic dedicated single who is a sort of unofficial hermit... I cannot work due to ill health but have been blessed with a small pension. God is merciful. I ask assistance with the rent as I must move because of my autism and inability to cope with the noise in my current home.

May God bless you all and I have nothing to give you but my very little prayers but those I will give you

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