Catching Up After Job Loss and Housing Crisis

At the end of September, I was unexpectedly kicked out of my parents' home. Shortly afterward, in October, I was laid off from my job due to a slowdown in work. I was supposed to be recalled in January, but that didn't happen.





I spent months searching for work and doing everything I could to support myself. I eventually found employment, but during the time I was unemployed, I depleted my savings covering rent, bills, and basic living expenses. By the time I was working again, I had fallen behind financially and despite my best efforts I cannot get caught up on my own.





I'm working now and actively building additional income streams to supplement my regular income. The challenge is that my current income isn't enough to catch up on everything at once. I'm raising this fundraiser to help cover my overdue bills so I can stabilize my finances and not be at risk of losing my housing. Once I'm caught up, I'm confident I'll be able to manage my expenses going forward.





Your support would mean so much as I work through this. Thank you.