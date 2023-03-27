Adrielle's Catalina Island School Field Trip

🌊 Help Adrielle Get to Catalina Island! 🏝️





Adrielle’s 5th grade class has an incredible opportunity to take an outdoor education field trip to Catalina Island from October 5–7!





This is so much more than a school trip—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience where Adrielle will get to explore the outdoors, learn new things, and share an unforgettable adventure with her classmates. These are the kinds of experiences that create friendships, stories, and lifelong memories she’ll carry with her long after 5th grade is over. ❤️





Adrielle is raising money so she can be part of this special experience with her classmates. She is also selling some gently used toys and hosting face painting in the park to pay for it. Cost of the trip ticket is $420, but she also needs to buy herself some essentials like a sleeping bag.





If you’re able, please consider making a donation—any amount helps and is truly appreciated!





Please also send her prayers for a safe trip for her and her classmates!🙏





Thank you for helping Adrielle make memories she’ll never forget! 🌴🌊💙