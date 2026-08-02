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CashewsForCorvids

Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byAdam Cumley

CashewsForCorvids

Hello,

My name is Adam Cumley. I am a Lane Closure Technician (Traffic controllers with traffic trucks) here in the aptly reffered to Lower Mainland of BC Canada.


Over seven years ago a few months in on my very first jobsite, I was working in downtown Vancouver and I ended up buying this very expensive poutine. Delicious with extra everything even pulled pork.


I had just started eating my lunch and I had to set it down to perform my duties as a TCP. A few moments after I had dealt with my immediate task I turned head back over to where I set my lunch down just in time to see a Crow try to fly off with this massive and oversized poutine which obviously resulted in the crow getting a good mouthfull but my whole poutine overturned and landed on the road by the sidewalk.


I look up at the crow. It looks at me. Now, I like animals but I was pretty mad, so I told the crow if I do not get to have any of this poutine neither do you and I made sure to kick all of the remaining poutine not in the container down in to the storm drain.


Later I felt bad so descided I would feed the crows, a mated pair I named Mort and Molly by always sharing my spitz sunflower seeds and making sure to have extra.


A few months back I was at a jobsite in Coquitlam and there were lots of crows sharing territory in a tiny area. I got a callback and the next day. I brought assortment of nuts. Peanuts, almonds, and of course cachews. I put them in individual piles and the cachews always went first.


Now I have not tries pistachios nor sunflower seeds next the other three nkr any other snacks a corvid may like biy I do know they like cashews.


This fundraiser is to give happy flappys treats and protect the lunches of all labourers. Extra funds will used in the form of animal snacks like jerky for doggos etc etc.


Bless,

Adam C

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