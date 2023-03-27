Cash Bond to Bring Spencer Home

Dear friends, family, and kind supporters,





I am reaching out during a sudden financial crisis for our household. My husband, Spencer, is currently at the Pike County Jail in Petersburg. The court has set a firm $2,500 cash-only bond.





Because the court ordered cash-only, a commercial bail bondsman cannot be used, and the court will not lower the amount. We must raise the entire $2,500 in full to secure his release so he can return home, keep his job, and support our household while we navigate this legal hardship.





We are pulling together every resource we have, but $2,500 on short notice is a barrier we cannot cross alone. Your support would mean so much to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us during this time.