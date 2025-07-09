Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back side of Miles heart. As a result, the planned surgeries to repair his heart are no longer an option.





Miles needs a heart transplant.





We are still processing what we've found out. Things almost seemed simple, or at least planned, and orderly before we found out that his heart couldn't be repaired. Our surgeons and cardiologists have been very honest with us, and we know the cards are not stacked in Miles favour. There are many complicating factors, including keeping Miles alive long enough to try and find the heart he needs.





A meeting is being held Monday morning between our health team and the hospital administration to advocate for our cause. Normally heart transplants like this one take place in Edmonton, although in a couple exceptional circumstances they have been performed here at BC Childrens Hospital, which has an incredibly capable, sought after and experienced team. Moving to Edmonton to wait for a heart would mean the literal end of our family financially, which we've accepted, but it would also place an incredible emotional burden on our family, especially on our precious 2 year old Noah, that right now seems unbearable."