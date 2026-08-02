Career Counseling: Informed Thinking Choices

I'm starting a counseling service to help high school students explore career paths that fit their goals and strengths. Many students feel pressure to follow a single route, university or college, without considering what might actually work best for them. My service will help them think critically about their options and make choices that lead to a satisfying path forward.





I believe critical thinking is essential right now, and it's not being taught in most American schools. By working with students one-on-one, I can help them ask the right questions about their future: What are they genuinely interested in? What skills do they have? What careers align with who they are?





Your support will help me launch this service and reach students who need this guidance. Thank you for standing with me as I work to give young people real clarity about their futures.