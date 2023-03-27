Care Packages for Homeless & Unhoused

I'm organizing something new to help provide more meals for the homeless and less fortunate. I want to put together mini care packages with hygiene kits and everyday items that people need.





These packages will make a real difference for folks on the street. Each one will include items to help with daily life, things that are hard to come by when you don't have a stable place to stay.





Your support will help me get these care packages out to people who need them most. Thank you for standing with me in this.