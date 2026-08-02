Care for Animals After Mom's Birth

My mom is having a baby and has decided she won't be able to care for her animals anymore. She doesn't want them to suffer or be left without proper attention during this time in her life.





These animals need love and care. I'm raising money to help cover their needs, food, veterinary care, and other essentials, so they can be looked after properly instead of being left without support.





I'm grateful for any help you can give to make sure these animals get the care they deserve.