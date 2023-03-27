Car Repairs to Keep Working and in School

I'm raising funds for car repairs so I can keep getting to work, continue school, and stay present as a father to my children. My first on-campus culinary classes are starting September 16, and I need reliable transportation to get there.





These repairs are essential to keeping my life on track, work, school, and being there for my kids all depend on having a car that runs. I'm working hard to better my life and provide for my family, and your support would mean so much.





Thank you for standing with me.