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Car fire left us with no transportation

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Gaxiola

Car fire left us with no transportation

Good morning everyone, on Sunday afternoon my boyfriend’s car blew up in flames on the corner of club house and pebble creek. He purchased the car from a small dealership as we were desperate for a means of transportation and needed something affordable monthly as opposed to saving to pay for a car off of offer up and we thought it would be better since it was a dealership. Unfortunately that was the riskiest decision we could’ve made. My boyfriend found himself sitting in the passenger seat with flames crawling up from under the hood and over the windshield cracking it. It blew the hood open and by the time I reached him the firefighters and police had thankfully showed up and put it out and he was safe on the side of the street. Unfortunately my own vehicle broke down on Friday afternoon and we have no means of transportation we pay just as much in bills as we make on a check. And to top it all off he asked for the next day after the incident off of work for his mental health because he was grappling with the idea that he could’ve died and they put him on an involuntary leave of absence in order for him to not receive any disciplinary action for taking that ONE day off. He’s not able to work for the next two weeks which means we will be missing out on crucial money that we need for food and bills and the leave of absence is irreversible. He wasn’t even informed about it until we have to borrow a friends car and I drove him to work and they told him. Now he’s stuck at work trying to figure out how to get money for an uber to get home and won’t be working for the next two weeks. Anyways all this to say that we really need a little help from our fellow neighbors. I posted a tik tok explaining the situation and it did quite well besides the fact that we haven’t received any donations. I hate to sound desperate but we unfortunately are. If you could pray for us or donate a dollar it would help us so so much, the go fund me link is in my bio. Thank you all so so much for taking the time to read this. Have a blessed day.

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