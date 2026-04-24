Our only working car caught on fire Thursday night while we were using it to DoorDash to make money. I'm a single mother with 5 yr old special needs kid and a baby due in less than 2 months. Haven't been able to work due to health restrictions. I live with my disabled mom but she can't work. We were using car to DoorDash for bills and car repairs. I have another car but it's broken, and needs about $200-$400 in repairs. And need to be able to get a new car. We have just been struggling and now with this on top of it i don't know what we are going to do. Can't DoorDash or get anywhere without a working car. Can't even get my kiddo to school.

Anything would help!