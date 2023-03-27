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Cant finish paying it off

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Park

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Park

Cant finish paying it off

This small 2 bedroom house me,my wife and 2 children moved into in 2009 as a rental. A few years later the landlord became ill.his daughters took over all his properties and they told me we had to get out or buy it..fortunately the landlord told the daughters to sell it to me cheap for $20,000.00 which I didn't have.my brother in law dipped into his union money and bought it so we wouldn't be homeless with the understanding I'd pay him back.everything went south after a while.couldnt keep up so we started just paying the taxes on it every year.its been 13 years now .a couple of times I ran into money and sent them some. Children are teens now and I don't see them moving out anytime soon.daughter has anxiety issues and borderline autism and then my son 2 years ago lost every single hair on his body even eyebrows and lashes .alopecia universalis..I'm now 59 .me and the wife have been sleeping on a pull out sofa only because it's a 2 bedroom house.very small...I'm being choked due to high energy bills and such.we both work but,there's nothing extra...I would love to just pay my family the money I owe so I can get the deed to the house then sell it to move into a bigger place. I would love to be able to sleep on a real bed..this is just a shot in the dark creating this fundraiser but I really need to do something.

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