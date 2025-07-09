Cancer Survivor Trip to London

Hello. Thank you for reading my story. I'm a near 80 year old woman who has had breast cancer (1999), gangrene of the gall bladder (2007), stage 4 kidney failure (2015), and pancreatic cancer (2018).





I have never traveled outside the United States and barely outside of Iowa.





With my health issues and age, I'd like to make a dream come true. I've always wanted to visit London. I don't expect an elaborate trip. I need funds for airfare, food and a reasonably priced hotel, for about 7-10 days.





I hope this doesn't sound selfish of me to ask for assistance. It's difficult for me to do this alone as my income is very low. If you could find it in your heart to help a little, it would be very much appreciated.