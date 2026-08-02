Emergency Appeal for Children with Cancer in Ghana

Imagine being a child fighting cancer while your family struggles to afford the medicines, food, transportation, and other essential support needed during treatment. For many children with cancer in Ghana, this is a painful reality.

At Adjah Cancer Support Ghana, we are appealing for urgent support to help children and families facing the devastating impact of childhood cancer.

Your donation can help provide essential medicines, nutritious food, transportation assistance, and other urgent support to children receiving cancer care. Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference to a child and their family during a very difficult time.

We believe every child deserves access to the support they need to continue their cancer journey with dignity, hope, and care.

Please respond to this emergency appeal and help us support children with cancer in Ghana.

Together, we can ease the burden on families, bring hope to children, and ensure that no child faces cancer alone.

Donate today and help a child with cancer.