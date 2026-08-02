Cancel Culture came after my job.

I'm raising money to help cover the loss of my only income. I confronted protesters and my identity was revealed publicly. I confronted a communist group protesting a christian establishment and asked them why they dont protest Islamic businesses and told them Islam treats the LGBT community worse. They called me an islamophobe, and i said i am (mainly because that word is nonsensical) Now I'm facing the possibility of being fired, and I need support to get through this difficult time. Your help would mean so much as I navigate what comes next.