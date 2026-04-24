Canada Service Mission Trip 2027

Kira Alvarado and 39 of her classmates will have an opportunity to participate in a Mission Trip to Canada next year Feb 2-8, 2027. Her high school has been invited to visit and support the Mamawi Atosketan Native School (MANS), an Adventist academy in Alberta, Canada, on the Indigenous land of Maskwacis. In 2018, they opened up their new building and have been doing school in there. Since then, there has been a need for help with upkeep of the campus.





For the two days of service (February 3 and 4), Kira will help serve meals to the students, engaging in spiritual programming for the elementary students, and any other small jobs between the school and their local church on their campus.





This is Kira's senior year and has expressed a desire to join a mission trip, however due to finances and priorities toward educational goals, we had to say no to previous trips. This year, we'd like to allow her the experience. If you are able to donate $20.00 or even $5.00, anything will help and your generosity is truly appreciated. Thank you!





Love,

The Alvarado Family!