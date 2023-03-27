Can You Help Me Have A Future?

I'm a graduate looking for a real chance to build a stable future. Qualifications alone haven't opened doors here, and I know I'm capable of more.





I'm raising funds to invest in a Parfait business and to support myself and others in similar situations. Part of the returns will go toward helping people facing the same barriers I've faced.





This isn't about pity, it's about opportunity. I want to make something of myself and show the people who sacrificed to put me through school that their investment in me was worth it. I just need a chance to get started.





Your support would mean everything.