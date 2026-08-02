Cameras for Safer Neighborhoods & 8/22/26 Protest

“We are raising funds for two critical needs: 1. Neighborhood Safety Cameras: We want to provide households with affordable, easy-to-use cameras, even those without internet or a phone plan, so they can monitor their homes and neighborhoods. 2. August 22nd Protest Support: We need funds for water, snacks, and to help cover travel and other expenses for the activists and organizers who will be there. Mississippi has a serious accountability problem. From 2020 to 2026, too many young lives were lost with no one held responsible. This protest at the Pascagoula Courthouse on August 22nd, 2026, is to shine a light on that and demand justice for them all. All while sending a message to Pascagoula Mississippi State officials to hold the people accountable that made the Sea Tow call regarding Nolan Wells. Your donation helps us protect our neighborhoods and make our voices heard. Every dollar brings us closer to safer communities and real accountability. Thank you for standing with us. For more information, contact www.purposedforthepeople.com.”



