Cache Valley Ready: Emergency Preparedness

Cache Valley Ready is a local nonprofit dedicated to training our community on how to best respond during an emergency.





We're raising funds to strengthen our work in three key ways:





First, we'll use donations to promote our classes through paid social media ads, helping us reach more people in our community who want to be prepared.





Second, we'll enhance our training by building out different systems and examples we can bring directly into the classroom. These hands-on demonstrations will show participants exactly how to do the same thing themselves.





Third, we'll build actual systems to help our entire community during a disaster, like community water filters and other tools that will be available when they're needed most.





Your support helps us equip Cache Valley with the knowledge and resources to respond effectively when emergencies happen. Thank you for standing with us.