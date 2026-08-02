Day One Relief - CA Wildfire

California Wildfire Relief: Emergency Relief for Families After Devastation





"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble."





This past week California has experienced unbelievable tragedy with horrific wildfires ravaging thousands of acres across the state. Many families have lost everything in a matter of hours including their homes, belongings, personal necessities, and the sense of security that disappeared overnight.





Across California, individuals and families affected by recent wildfires are facing unimaginable challenges. Many are now navigating evacuation, displacement, and the urgent need for basic supplies as they begin the long road toward recovery. Through this relief effort, we are coming alongside families in need by providing essential support, including emergency supplies and basic necessities. Every contribution helps provide practical assistance to people who are facing some of the hardest days of their lives.

Your generosity can help a family receive the support they need when they need it most — whether that means food, personal care items, emergency supplies, or other critical resources.





This is more than a donation. It is an opportunity to show compassion, restore hope, and remind families impacted by these fires that they are not forgotten. Together, we can be a source of hope and help for those affected by the California wildfires.





Any funds donated to this campaign will go to disaster relief in the area. Thank you for your prayerful consideration and support!