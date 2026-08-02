BUY NOW WITH STATE SIDE PHARMA NOW

Ambien is the brand name for tartrate, a sedative-hypnotic medication belonging to a class of drugs called non-benzodiazepine hypnotics (often referred to as "Z-drugs") . It works by selectively binding to certain receptors in the brain that promote sleep, helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night .

Available Formulations

Ambien is available in two formulations:

FormulationStrengthsPurpose

Ambien (Immediate-Release)

5 mg and 10 mg tablets

Helps you fall asleep quickly

Ambien CR (Extended-Release)

6.25 mg and 12.5 mg tablets

Helps you fall asleep and stay asleep

Generic versions of tartrate have been available since April 2007, with multiple manufacturers offering both 5 mg and 10 mg tablets at significantly lower prices than the brand-name version .

How Does Ambien Work?

Ambien works by enhancing the effects of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) , a naturally occurring neurotransmitter in the brain that inhibits nerve activity. By binding to specific receptor sites on GABA-A receptors, Ambien makes neurons less excitable, resulting in a rapid calming effect that promotes sleep .

Key Benefits:

Fast-Acting: Ambien typically starts working within 15 to 30 minutes after taking it

Effective: Helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night

Short Half-Life: The medication is eliminated from the body relatively quickly, reducing the risk of significant daytime sedation when taken as prescribed

Who Can Benefit from Ambien?

Ambien is prescribed for adults who experience:

ConditionDescription

Sleep Onset Insomnia

Difficulty falling asleep at bedtime

Sleep Maintenance Insomnia

Waking up frequently during the night

Short-Term Insomnia

Temporary sleep disruption due to stress, travel, or life changes

Important: Ambien is not recommended for use in children. Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients below the age of 18 have not been established .

Dosage Guidelines

Recommended Doses

PopulationAmbien (IR)Ambien CR (ER)

Women

5 mg once daily at bedtime

6.25 mg once daily at bedtime

Men

5 mg or 10 mg once daily at bedtime

6.25 mg or 12.5 mg once daily at bedtime

Elderly/Debilitated

5 mg once daily at bedtime

6.25 mg once daily at bedtime

Mild-Moderate Hepatic Impairment

5 mg once daily at bedtime

6.25 mg once daily at bedtime

Important Dosage Tips

Take immediately before bedtime – Ambien acts quickly, so take it only when you are ready to sleep

Take on an empty stomach – Taking with or after a heavy meal can delay the onset of action

Allow 7-8 hours for sleep – To minimize next-day drowsiness

Never take a double dose – If you forget to take Ambien at bedtime, skip it to avoid daytime drowsiness

No dosage adjustment needed for renal impairment – pharmacokinetics are not significantly different in renally impaired patients

Safety Information and Warnings

Most Common Side Effects

Side EffectFrequency

Drowsiness the day after use

Common

Headache

Up to 7% of patients

Dizziness

Up to 5% of patients

Diarrhea

Up to 1% of patients

Serious Side Effects – Seek Immediate Medical Attention

SymptomAction

Complex sleep behaviors (sleepwalking, sleep driving, sleep eating, making phone calls while asleep)

Stop immediately and contact your doctor

Severe allergic reaction (rash, itching, swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat)

Seek emergency care

Slow or shallow breathing (CNS depression)

Seek emergency care

Confusion, hallucinations, or mood changes

Contact your doctor immediately

Worsening depression or suicidal thoughts

Contact your doctor immediately

Change in vision (blurry vision, seeing halos around lights)

Contact your doctor

Withdrawal and Dependence

is classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance under federal law . Withdrawal signs and symptoms have been reported following abrupt discontinuation, including:

Mild dysphoria and insomnia

Abdominal and muscle cramps

Vomiting, sweating, tremors

Convulsions (in severe cases)

Panic attacks and nervousness

Do not stop taking Ambien suddenly. Always consult your doctor for a gradual tapering schedule .



