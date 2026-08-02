BUY NOW WITH STATE SIDE PHARMA NOW

Ambien is the brand name for tartrate, a sedative-hypnotic medication belonging to a class of drugs called non-benzodiazepine hypnotics (often referred to as "Z-drugs") . It works by selectively binding to certain receptors in the brain that promote sleep, helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night .
Available Formulations
Ambien is available in two formulations:
FormulationStrengthsPurpose
Ambien (Immediate-Release)
5 mg and 10 mg tablets
Helps you fall asleep quickly
Ambien CR (Extended-Release)
6.25 mg and 12.5 mg tablets
Helps you fall asleep and stay asleep
Generic versions of tartrate have been available since April 2007, with multiple manufacturers offering both 5 mg and 10 mg tablets at significantly lower prices than the brand-name version .
How Does Ambien Work?
Ambien works by enhancing the effects of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) , a naturally occurring neurotransmitter in the brain that inhibits nerve activity. By binding to specific receptor sites on GABA-A receptors, Ambien makes neurons less excitable, resulting in a rapid calming effect that promotes sleep .
Key Benefits:
Fast-Acting: Ambien typically starts working within 15 to 30 minutes after taking it
Effective: Helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night
Short Half-Life: The medication is eliminated from the body relatively quickly, reducing the risk of significant daytime sedation when taken as prescribed
Who Can Benefit from Ambien?
Ambien is prescribed for adults who experience:
ConditionDescription
Sleep Onset Insomnia
Difficulty falling asleep at bedtime
Sleep Maintenance Insomnia
Waking up frequently during the night
Short-Term Insomnia
Temporary sleep disruption due to stress, travel, or life changes
Important: Ambien is not recommended for use in children. Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients below the age of 18 have not been established .
Dosage Guidelines
Recommended Doses
PopulationAmbien (IR)Ambien CR (ER)
Women
5 mg once daily at bedtime
6.25 mg once daily at bedtime
Men
5 mg or 10 mg once daily at bedtime
6.25 mg or 12.5 mg once daily at bedtime
Elderly/Debilitated
5 mg once daily at bedtime
6.25 mg once daily at bedtime
Mild-Moderate Hepatic Impairment
5 mg once daily at bedtime
6.25 mg once daily at bedtime
Important Dosage Tips
Take immediately before bedtime – Ambien acts quickly, so take it only when you are ready to sleep
Take on an empty stomach – Taking with or after a heavy meal can delay the onset of action
Allow 7-8 hours for sleep – To minimize next-day drowsiness
Never take a double dose – If you forget to take Ambien at bedtime, skip it to avoid daytime drowsiness
No dosage adjustment needed for renal impairment – pharmacokinetics are not significantly different in renally impaired patients
Safety Information and Warnings
Most Common Side Effects
Side EffectFrequency
Drowsiness the day after use
Common
Headache
Up to 7% of patients
Dizziness
Up to 5% of patients
Diarrhea
Up to 1% of patients
Serious Side Effects – Seek Immediate Medical Attention
SymptomAction
Complex sleep behaviors (sleepwalking, sleep driving, sleep eating, making phone calls while asleep)
Stop immediately and contact your doctor
Severe allergic reaction (rash, itching, swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat)
Seek emergency care
Slow or shallow breathing (CNS depression)
Seek emergency care
Confusion, hallucinations, or mood changes
Contact your doctor immediately
Worsening depression or suicidal thoughts
Contact your doctor immediately
Change in vision (blurry vision, seeing halos around lights)
Contact your doctor
Withdrawal and Dependence
is classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance under federal law . Withdrawal signs and symptoms have been reported following abrupt discontinuation, including:
Mild dysphoria and insomnia
Abdominal and muscle cramps
Vomiting, sweating, tremors
Convulsions (in severe cases)
Panic attacks and nervousness
Do not stop taking Ambien suddenly. Always consult your doctor for a gradual tapering schedule .