buy now now

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About 37.5mg – A Powerful Weight Loss Solution
37.5mg is a prescription medication that has helped millions of Americans achieve their weight loss goals since its FDA approval in 1959. It is indicated as a short-term (a few weeks) adjunct in a regimen of weight reduction based on exercise, behavioral modification, and caloric restriction for patients with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or higher, or 27 kg/m² or higher with weight-related health conditions.
The 37.5mg strength is the maximum recommended dose, providing powerful appetite suppression for individuals who are serious about taking control of their weight.
Product Overview
CategoryDetails
Medication Name
Hydrochloride
Strength
37.5mg
Form
Oral Tablet or Capsule
Indication
Short-term weight management in obese or overweight adults
DEA Schedule
Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Prescription Required
Yes – Valid Prescription from Licensed Provider
Common Side Effects
Dry mouth, insomnia, restlessness, dizziness
How Works for Rapid Weight Loss
is a sympathomimetic amine that works primarily as an appetite suppressant by stimulating the central nervous system to release norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that helps reduce hunger signals. The primary mechanism of action producing weight loss is believed to be a pharmacologically induced reduction of caloric intake.
When used as part of a comprehensive weight loss plan that includes diet, exercise, and behavioral modification, 37.5mg can help patients achieve meaningful weight loss. Clinical studies show a mean weight loss of approximately 6.7 kg (about 15 lbs) over the treatment period.
Clinical Evidence
Study ParameterResults
Study Design
12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial on 68 healthy obese adults (BMI ≥25 kg/m²)
Dosage
-HCl 37.5 mg or placebo once daily, combined with behavioral therapy
Average Weight Loss
-6.7 ± 2.5 kg (approx. 15 lbs) significantly more than placebo group
Waist Circumference Reduction
-6.2 ± 3.5 cm (approx. 2.4 inches) significantly more than placebo group
Significant Results
Significantly greater proportion achieved 5% or more weight loss (p<0.001)
Recommended Dosage and Administration
Dosage StrengthWho It's ForHow to Take
37.5 mg
Maximum dose for weight loss
Once daily before or after breakfast
18.75 mg (half tablet)
Some patients may find this effective
Once daily
Important Guidelines:
Take in the morning to avoid insomnia
Do not increase the dose if appetite suppression diminishes
Short-term use only (a few weeks)
Dosage should be individualized
Important Safety Information
Contraindications
is contraindicated in patients with:
History of cardiovascular disease
Hyperthyroidism
Glaucoma
History of drug abuse
Use of MAOIs or within 14 days
Pregnancy or breastfeeding
Common Side Effects
The most frequently reported side effects include dry mouth, insomnia, restlessness, dizziness, and constipation.
Dependence and Withdrawal
is a Schedule IV controlled substance. Abrupt cessation following prolonged high dosage administration can result in extreme fatigue and mental depression.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is 37.5mg used for?
A: 37.5mg is used as an appetite suppressant to help with weight loss as part of a comprehensive plan.
Q: How much weight can I expect to lose?
A: Clinical studies show a mean weight loss of approximately 6.7 kg (about 15 lbs) over the treatment period.
Q: Is safe?
A: is safe when taken as prescribed under medical supervision. It should be used only as directed and for short-term use.
Q: Can I order 37.5mg online?
A: You can order online only with a valid prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.
StatesidePharma – We Bring Good Things From America
At StatesidePharma, we understand that achieving your weight loss goals requires support and the right tools. We are committed to providing you with convenient access to quality medications and reliable information.
Visit statesidepharma.com to explore our complete range of health and wellness products.