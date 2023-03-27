buy now now

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About 37.5mg – A Powerful Weight Loss Solution

37.5mg is a prescription medication that has helped millions of Americans achieve their weight loss goals since its FDA approval in 1959. It is indicated as a short-term (a few weeks) adjunct in a regimen of weight reduction based on exercise, behavioral modification, and caloric restriction for patients with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or higher, or 27 kg/m² or higher with weight-related health conditions.

The 37.5mg strength is the maximum recommended dose, providing powerful appetite suppression for individuals who are serious about taking control of their weight.

Product Overview





CategoryDetails

Medication Name

Hydrochloride

Strength

37.5mg

Form

Oral Tablet or Capsule

Indication

Short-term weight management in obese or overweight adults

DEA Schedule

Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Prescription Required

Yes – Valid Prescription from Licensed Provider

Common Side Effects

Dry mouth, insomnia, restlessness, dizziness

How Works for Rapid Weight Loss

is a sympathomimetic amine that works primarily as an appetite suppressant by stimulating the central nervous system to release norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that helps reduce hunger signals. The primary mechanism of action producing weight loss is believed to be a pharmacologically induced reduction of caloric intake.

When used as part of a comprehensive weight loss plan that includes diet, exercise, and behavioral modification, 37.5mg can help patients achieve meaningful weight loss. Clinical studies show a mean weight loss of approximately 6.7 kg (about 15 lbs) over the treatment period.

Clinical Evidence





Study ParameterResults

Study Design

12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial on 68 healthy obese adults (BMI ≥25 kg/m²)

Dosage

-HCl 37.5 mg or placebo once daily, combined with behavioral therapy

Average Weight Loss

-6.7 ± 2.5 kg (approx. 15 lbs) significantly more than placebo group

Waist Circumference Reduction

-6.2 ± 3.5 cm (approx. 2.4 inches) significantly more than placebo group

Significant Results

Significantly greater proportion achieved 5% or more weight loss (p<0.001)

Recommended Dosage and Administration





Dosage StrengthWho It's ForHow to Take

37.5 mg

Maximum dose for weight loss

Once daily before or after breakfast

18.75 mg (half tablet)

Some patients may find this effective

Once daily

Important Guidelines:

Take in the morning to avoid insomnia

Do not increase the dose if appetite suppression diminishes

Short-term use only (a few weeks)

Dosage should be individualized

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

is contraindicated in patients with:

History of cardiovascular disease

Hyperthyroidism

Glaucoma

History of drug abuse

Use of MAOIs or within 14 days

Pregnancy or breastfeeding

Common Side Effects

The most frequently reported side effects include dry mouth, insomnia, restlessness, dizziness, and constipation.

Dependence and Withdrawal

is a Schedule IV controlled substance. Abrupt cessation following prolonged high dosage administration can result in extreme fatigue and mental depression.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is 37.5mg used for?

A: 37.5mg is used as an appetite suppressant to help with weight loss as part of a comprehensive plan.

Q: How much weight can I expect to lose?

A: Clinical studies show a mean weight loss of approximately 6.7 kg (about 15 lbs) over the treatment period.

Q: Is safe?

A: is safe when taken as prescribed under medical supervision. It should be used only as directed and for short-term use.

Q: Can I order 37.5mg online?

A: You can order online only with a valid prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.

StatesidePharma – We Bring Good Things From America

At StatesidePharma, we understand that achieving your weight loss goals requires support and the right tools. We are committed to providing you with convenient access to quality medications and reliable information.

Visit statesidepharma.com to explore our complete range of health and wellness products.



