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𝖡𝗎𝗒 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝖮𝗇𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾

Goal$5,345 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOnline Trusted Overnight Service With Secure Processing Overnight Service With Secure Processing

𝖡𝗎𝗒 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝖮𝗇𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾

𝖡𝗎𝗒 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝖮𝗇𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾 𝖥𝖺𝗌𝗍 𝖳𝗋𝖺𝖼𝗄 𝖲𝗁𝗂𝗉𝗉𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖶𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖳𝗋𝗎𝗌𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖠𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾

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𝖨𝗇𝗍𝗋𝗈𝖽𝗎𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖯𝖾𝗈𝗉𝗅𝖾 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝖾𝖺𝗋𝖼𝗁𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾 𝗈𝖿𝗍𝖾𝗇 𝗐𝖺𝗇𝗍 𝗍𝗈 𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗋𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗁𝗈𝗐 𝗍𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗌, 𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗋𝖾 𝗂𝗍 𝗂𝗌 𝗎𝗌𝖾𝖽, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗁𝗈𝗐 𝗍𝗈 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝖾𝗌𝗌 𝗂𝗍 𝗌𝖺𝖿𝖾𝗅𝗒. 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗌 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆, 𝖺 𝖻𝖾𝗇𝗓𝗈𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗓𝖾𝗉𝗂𝗇𝖾 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗒 𝖺𝗌𝗌𝗈𝖼𝗂𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗍𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗍𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗂𝖼 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋. 𝖠𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗌 𝖻𝗒 𝖺𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖼𝖾𝗋𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗇 𝖼𝗁𝖾𝗆𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝗌𝗂𝗀𝗇𝖺𝗅𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖻𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗈 𝗁𝖾𝗅𝗉 𝗋𝖾𝖽𝗎𝖼𝖾 𝖾𝗑𝖼𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗈𝗎𝗌 𝗌𝗒𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗆 𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗒. 𝖡𝖾𝖼𝖺𝗎𝗌𝖾 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝖼𝖺𝗇 𝖼𝖺𝗎𝗌𝖾 𝖽𝖾𝗉𝖾𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝖽𝗋𝖺𝗐𝖺𝗅 𝗋𝗂𝗌𝗄𝗌, 𝗂𝗍 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗅𝖽 𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗒 𝖻𝖾 𝗎𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗀𝗎𝗂𝖽𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝖺 𝗊𝗎𝖺𝗅𝗂𝖿𝗂𝖾𝖽 𝗁𝖾𝖺𝗅𝗍𝗁𝖼𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝖿𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅. 𝖫𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗆𝖺𝗍𝖾 𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾 𝗁𝖾𝖺𝗅𝗍𝗁𝖼𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗌𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗂𝖼𝖾𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗏𝗂𝖽𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗎𝗅𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇, 𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗌𝖼𝗋𝗂𝗉𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖾𝗏𝖺𝗅𝗎𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗉𝗁𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝖼𝗒 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍 𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗋𝖾 𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗆𝗂𝗍𝗍𝖾𝖽. 𝖳𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗀𝗎𝗂𝖽𝖾 𝖾𝗑𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗌 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀, 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗎𝗌𝖾𝗌, 𝗁𝗈𝗐 𝗂𝗍 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄𝗌, 𝗌𝖺𝖿𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌, 𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗌𝗂𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾 𝖾𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍𝗌, 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝗇𝗍𝖾𝗋𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗂𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗂𝗇𝖾 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝖾𝗌𝗌. 𝖶𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝖨𝗌 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀? 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝗂𝗌 𝖺 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆, 𝗐𝗁𝗂𝖼𝗁 𝖻𝖾𝗅𝗈𝗇𝗀𝗌 𝗍𝗈 𝖺 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗉 𝗈𝖿 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝗂𝗇𝖾𝗌 𝖼𝖺𝗅𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖻𝖾𝗇𝗓𝗈𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗓𝖾𝗉𝗂𝗇𝖾𝗌. 𝖡𝖾𝗇𝗓𝗈𝖽𝗂𝖺𝗓𝖾𝗉𝗂𝗇𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗈𝗎𝗌 𝗌𝗒𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗆 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝗁𝖾𝗅𝗉 𝗋𝖾𝖽𝗎𝖼𝖾 𝗌𝗒𝗆𝗉𝗍𝗈𝗆𝗌 𝗋𝖾𝗅𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗈 𝖺𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗂𝖼 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋𝗌. 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 𝗂𝗌 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗒 𝗋𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗀𝗇𝗂𝗓𝖾𝖽 𝖺𝗌 𝖺 𝖻𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝗂𝗇 𝗌𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗎𝗇𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖾𝗌. 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝗌 𝖺𝗏𝖺𝗂𝗅𝖺𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝖽𝗂𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖾𝗇𝗀𝗍𝗁𝗌, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 2𝗆𝗀 𝖿𝗈𝗋𝗆𝗎𝗅𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌. 𝖠𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝗂𝗌 𝖼𝗅𝖺𝗌𝗌𝗂𝖿𝗂𝖾𝖽 𝖺𝗌 𝖺 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗋𝗈𝗅𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝗇 𝗌𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗅 𝗋𝖾𝗀𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖻𝖾𝖼𝖺𝗎𝗌𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝗉𝗈𝗍𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗂𝖺𝗅 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗆𝗂𝗌𝗎𝗌𝖾, 𝖽𝖾𝗉𝖾𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗇𝖼𝖾, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝖽𝗋𝖺𝗐𝖺𝗅 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝗅𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌. 𝖶𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝖨𝗌 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝖴𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝖥𝗈𝗋? 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝖻𝖾 𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗌𝖼𝗋𝗂𝖻𝖾𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖽𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝗌𝗎𝖼𝗁 𝖺𝗌: 𝖠𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝖣𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝖠𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝖻𝖾 𝗎𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗋𝗍-𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗆 𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗀𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝗌𝗒𝗆𝗉𝗍𝗈𝗆𝗌, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖾𝗑𝖼𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗋𝗒, 𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗈𝗎𝗌𝗇𝖾𝗌𝗌, 𝗍𝖾𝗇𝗌𝗂𝗈𝗇, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗋𝖾𝗅𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗉𝗁𝗒𝗌𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝗌𝗒𝗆𝗉𝗍𝗈𝗆𝗌. 𝖯𝖺𝗇𝗂𝖼 𝖣𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝖧𝖾𝖺𝗅𝗍𝗁𝖼𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗏𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗌𝖼𝗋𝗂𝖻𝖾 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗂𝖼 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋, 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗂𝖼 𝖺𝗍𝗍𝖺𝖼𝗄𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗈𝖼𝖼𝗎𝗋 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝗈𝗋 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝖺𝗀𝗈𝗋𝖺𝗉𝗁𝗈𝖻𝗂𝖺. 𝖠𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒-𝖱𝖾𝗅𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖲𝗒𝗆𝗉𝗍𝗈𝗆𝗌 𝖨𝗇 𝗌𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝖼𝖺𝗌𝖾𝗌, 𝖼𝗅𝗂𝗇𝗂𝖼𝗂𝖺𝗇𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗇 𝖺𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝗌𝗒𝗆𝗉𝗍𝗈𝗆𝗌 𝗌𝗂𝗀𝗇𝗂𝖿𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗇𝗍𝗅𝗒 𝖺𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖼𝗍 𝖽𝖺𝗂𝗅𝗒 𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗋𝖾𝗊𝗎𝗂𝗋𝖾 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗀𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍. 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 𝖽𝗈𝖾𝗌 𝗇𝗈𝗍 𝗍𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖾𝗋𝗅𝗒𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖼𝖺𝗎𝗌𝖾𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗅𝖽 𝖻𝖾 𝗎𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗈𝗇𝗅𝗒 𝖺𝖼𝖼𝗈𝗋𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗈 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝖿𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝖺𝖽𝗏𝗂𝖼𝖾. 𝖧𝗈𝗐 𝖣𝗈𝖾𝗌 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 2𝗆𝗀 𝖶𝗈𝗋𝗄? 𝖥𝖺𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗆 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗌 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆, 𝗐𝗁𝗂𝖼𝗁 𝖾𝗇𝗁𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗒 𝗈𝖿 𝗀𝖺𝗆𝗆𝖺-𝖺𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗈𝖻𝗎𝗍𝗒𝗋𝗂𝖼 𝖺𝖼𝗂𝖽 (𝖦𝖠𝖡𝖠), 𝖺 𝗇𝖺𝗍𝗎𝗋𝖺𝗅 𝖼𝗁𝖾𝗆𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝗆𝖾𝗌𝗌𝖾𝗇𝗀𝖾𝗋 𝗂𝗇𝗏𝗈𝗅𝗏𝖾𝖽 𝗂𝗇 𝖼𝖺𝗅𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖻𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗇 𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗒. 𝖡𝗒 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖦𝖠𝖡𝖠 𝖺𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗒, 𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗋𝖺𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺𝗆 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝗁𝖾𝗅𝗉 𝖽𝖾𝖼𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗌𝖾 𝖾𝗑𝖼𝖾𝗌𝗌𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗇𝖾𝗋𝗏𝗈𝗎𝗌 𝗌𝗒𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗆 𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗆𝗎𝗅𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗆𝗈𝗍𝖾 𝖺 𝖼𝖺𝗅𝗆𝖾𝗋 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗇𝗌𝖾. 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖽𝗈𝖾𝗌 𝗇𝗈𝗍 𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗅𝗒 𝖼𝗎𝗋𝖾 𝖺𝗇𝗑𝗂𝖾𝗍𝗒 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗈𝗋𝖽𝖾𝗋𝗌. 𝖨𝗍 𝗂𝗌 𝗀𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒 𝗎𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝖺𝗌 𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝖺 𝖻𝗋𝗈𝖺𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗍𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗍 𝗆𝖺𝗒 𝗂𝗇𝖼𝗅𝗎𝖽𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗉𝗒, 𝗅𝗂𝖿𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗒𝗅𝖾 𝖼𝗁𝖺𝗇𝗀𝖾𝗌, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗈𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋 𝗆𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝖺𝗉𝗉𝗋𝗈𝖺𝖼𝗁𝖾𝗌.

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Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $505 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

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Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

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Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,535 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

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Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

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Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

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Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

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Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,691 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

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Mission
Billys Hong Kong Adventure Part 2
Raised: $1,870 USD
Goal: $4,000 USD
Billys Hong Kong Adventure Part 2

Hi everyone!! I have completed my DTS and it was SO worth it!I have been invited back to do a secondary school called DBS (Disciple Bible School) and...

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Emergency
Refuge & Hope The Cambodia Border Crisis
Raised: $22,500 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Refuge & Hope The Cambodia Border Crisis

Refuge and Hope: Answering the Call at Cambodia's BorderThousands of Cambodian families are fleeing around the Thai border, escaping escalating confli...

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Education
Classical Conversations Scholarship Fund
Raised: $58,525 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
Classical Conversations Scholarship Fund

2026 - 2027Supporting Classical Christian Education Classical Conversations® is a homeschool education program that helps families pursue a love...

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