Buy an IPad for a child fighting Cancer

Hello everyone!





My name is Mike Stewart, and I am honored to be the Vice President of one of the fastest growing Childhood Cancer Charities in the country, the Miracle Children’s Foundation. Our charity provides children that are in current cancer treatments with Apple iPads, which research has shown that tablets are one of the best mental health tools a child can possess that is facing extended times in the hospital or at home due to illness. What most are unaware of is that according to the American Cancer Society roughly 70% of the families that have a child fighting cancer are on some form of government assistance. Unfortunately, most families can’t afford to make that expenditure, especially when talking about an Apple iPad which sell for almost $500 per iPad. That is where we step in and fill that void and gift their child an iPad.





But that is not all we do, for our events we contact local “high profile” athletes and get them to hand them to the children fighting cancer, take pictures with them and their families, and sign autographs. The kids, and of course the Dad’s “lol”, love meeting and interacting with the athletes. We also have been very blessed with partnering up with two incredibly caring and compassionate companies in the past that will participating in this event.





This fundraiser is for an incredible event we’re hosting for children fighting cancer at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO on Friday, September 25th.





We are so proud to announce that perennial Kansas City Royals Allstar shortstop - Bobby Witt Jr , and his wife Maggie, will be capturing the hearts, and making memories of a lifetime for these incredibly brave children by handing out Backpacks with iPads in them to the children fighting cancer in Kansas City Our goal is to be able to provide Children’s Mercy Hospital with 50 Apple iPads for children in current cancer treatments . In order to accomplish that goal we truly need help from the public. If you want to see the incredible work we do to make memorable moments for these children, just go to our Facebook page "Facebook.com/MiracleChildrens.org” or our website, to see pictures and videos that will melt your heart.





In order to deliver 50 Apple iPads to Children’s Mercy Hospital for the Arch Manning event we need to raise a total of $28,000. Please help us achieve the goal of gifting 50 iPads to the children suffering from cancer in Kansas City.





Every contribution, big or small, makes a real impact. Even just a few dollars can help move this mission forward and reach those who need it most. Please help to make this day super special for these children dealing with health issues no child should ever have to deal with.





If you are not in the position to donate right now, sharing this fundraiser is also incredibly helpful. Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity. It means the world to these children fighting cancer and their families!





Mike Stewart

VP - Miracle Children’s Foundation

www.MiracleChildrens.org



