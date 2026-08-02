Business startup

Hello lovely people,,my name is Esther from kenya,am 20 yrs old,,,I have braiding skills but I come from a humble background so raising capital has been hard,,I live with my mum a super single parent....I am also diagnosed with PIDS and Ovarian cyst due to hormonal imbalance,,,

We live in a rural area and there no many salons,,the available ones are far leaving an opportunity gap for me to open a salon and cosmetics shop I just need capital...this job will help me serve and earn money to support my family with rent,food and fees,,,

Dear donars and destiny helper I humbly request you for your help...the word of God says asking is not weakness and the hand that gives receives....my goal is $1500,,thnks for reading this and be blessed