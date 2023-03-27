BURNING MAN MISSION TRIP

Hey we are Abigail and Gabriel Storm and we have a heart for the lost. We are raising funds for a mission trip to Burning Man, where we plan to preach the Gospel together. Burning man is a festival filled with witchcraft, sexual immorality, and all sorts of sin. We are going to be a light in a dark place, where the gospel is not commonly heard.





We need $2,000 to cover what we'll need for this trip. We're believing for many salvations, healings, deliverances, and baptisms as we share the Gospel in this far place.





Your support would mean so much to us as we go to serve in this way. Thank you for standing with us.