𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗽𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗺 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁

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, a well-established prescription medication, belongs to a class of drugs known as benzodiazepines . It is primarily used for the management of anxiety disorders and panic disorder . Its primary function is to calm the central nervous system by enhancing the effects of a natural brain chemical called GABA . This action helps to reduce excessive nerve activity, promoting a feeling of calm and relaxation, and effectively alleviating the debilitating symptoms of anxiety and panic attacks .

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Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. is a prescription medication and should only be used under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional.















