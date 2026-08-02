Built By Hands-Honoring Construction Workers

"Honoring the hands that build America"





Every day, millions of blue-collar workers leave their homes before sunrise to build the roads we drive on, the bridges we cross, the schools our children attend, the hospitals that care for us, and the homes where families create lasting memories. Their work is demanding, both physically and mentally. And the sacrifices they make often go unseen. This campaign is dedicated to honoring those workers by shining a light on how they keep this country moving forward everyday. Our mission is to travel across the United States, document the lives of construction workers and other skilled tradespeople, meet them where they work, and shine a light on their dedication, resilience, and pride. Funds raised will help cover travel, production costs, interviews, editing, and the creation of content that highlights these often overlooked men and women. This isn't just about documenting construction; it's about giving America's builders their flowers while they're here to receive them. If you believe the men and women who build our country deserve to have their contributions recognized, I invite you to support this mission. Every donation, every share, every word of encouragement helps bring these heros to light. Together, let's honor the hands that build America.