Building a Standard Farming Operation

I'm a farmer with both crops and livestock, and I'm working to build a standard operation. Right now, I raise pigs and birds, and I grow cassava and plantain. To move forward, I need capital to establish the infrastructure and resources that will let me run this farm properly.





Your support will help me invest in what's needed to make this a standard farming operation, the equipment, materials, and setup that will let me grow sustainably and increase my yield.





Thank you for standing with me as I work to strengthen my farm and my livelihood.