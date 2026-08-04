Building a Stable Home for My Children

Hi, I'm Monique, a single mom to two amazing children. We recently moved from Virginia to Ohio to create a better future for our family.





Like many fresh starts, this one has come with unexpected financial challenges. While I'm grateful to have employment, relocating has left us trying to rebuild from the ground up. I'm working hard every day to provide for my children, but getting established has been more expensive than I anticipated.





The funds raised will help us with keeping a stable roof over our heads, beds and furniture so my children have a comfortable place to sleep, groceries and everyday necessities, transportation so I can continue working, and household items we still need after our move. I'm also hoping to create a small cushion so one unexpected expense doesn't put us at risk of losing our stability.





Asking for help isn't easy. I've always believed in working hard, and your support would mean so much to my family as we settle into our new home. Thank you for standing with us. 🩷