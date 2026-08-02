Building a New Life After Injustice: Help Me Start

"I am reaching out to you from a place of deep struggle and hope. I spent time in prison for a crime I did not commit—it was a setup by someone who wanted to take revenge on me and framed me for something I never did.

Surviving that experience and dealing with the severe social stigma afterward has been one of the hardest battles of my life. Because of this record, I am currently unable to work, find proper employment, or rebuild my dossier and my future.

Despite everything I have been through, I am a good person who simply wants a second chance to stand back on my feet. I want to build a creative path, start working, and prove to myself and others that my past does not define me.

My goal is to raise 2,200€ to get the basic tools and equipment I need to start working independently. Every bit of support means the world to me and helps me escape the shadow of my past.

May God protect you and keep you far away from the hardships of prison. Thank you for reading my story and for your kindness."



