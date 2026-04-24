Building a House for His Glory

We're raising funds to construct a new church building for The First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. This sanctuary will serve as a dedicated space for worship, prayer, and ministry in our community. Your support will help us bring this vision to life, brick by brick, as we build a home where people can gather to grow in faith and serve together. Thank you for standing with us as we establish this sacred space for our congregation.

Verses on Multiplying Blessings2 Corinthians 9:7-8 – "Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work."Luke 6:38 – "Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."Philippians 4:19 – "And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus."

🙏 Prayer Blessings of RemembranceHebrews 6:10 – "God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them."Malachi 3:10 – "Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it."