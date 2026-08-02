Building a Faith-Rooted Homestead & Refuge

Our Story: Taking a Step of Faith.

A while ago, we felt God calling our family to make a radical shift. We looked at the world around us—the noise, the fast-paced culture, and a system moving further away from biblical values—and felt deeply led to step away and anchor our household in something lasting.

We made the decision to sell our home in the city and buy an empty piece of raw land out in the countryside. Our dream is simple, yet profound: to build a home grounded in faith, homeschool our children with deep biblical roots, grow our own food, raise animals, and build a peaceful refuge focused on God’s design for family and health.





Where We Are Right Now.

We aren't living on the land full-time yet. Right now, we are in the thick of the journey—living in a rental, working hard daily, and putting every spare dollar and ounce of sweat equity into finishing the build.

God has already been so faithful! We’ve taken major steps forward by putting in our well and septic system, but we still have a long way to go to make the empty shell of our house livable for our family.

To finish the build, we are working through the essential structural phases:

Phase 1: Solar Power & Off-Grid Energy Setup Phase 2: Plumbing, Electrical, & Insulation Phase 3: Interior Drywall, Flooring, & Final Living Prep





Why We Are Asking for Your Support.

Building from the ground up without taking on massive, worldly debt is a mountain to climb. We are working diligently, but we know we cannot do it alone—and we know God often moves through the generosity of a broader community of believers.

Every dollar donated to this campaign goes directly toward raw building materials, solar equipment, and the trade work required to get our family onto the land and into our home.





How You Are Making a Difference.

When you give, you aren't just helping fund lumber and wires; you are helping build a foundation for a family striving to honor God outside the mainstream system. You are helping us create a home where our children can grow up rooted in Scripture, self-reliance, and peace.

Even if you cannot donate financially, your prayers for our build, our safety, and God’s timing mean more to us than words can say.





The Vision Beyond Our Home.

Beyond finishing our own house, our heart's desire is to eventually acquire adjacent land to build mini-homes and a peaceful retreat. We want this property to serve as a refuge where fellow believers can come to reset, camp, find temporary shelter in times of need, or simply step away from the noise of the world to seek the Lord. When you support this build, you are helping lay the groundwork for a broader sanctuary of rest and hospitality for the body of Christ.





Thank you for standing with us, encouraging our family, and being a part of this journey. May God richly bless you!