Building a Dog Rescue Shelter and Training Program

Hi I present myself ,my name is Keicha Duque ﻿﻿ I come forward to this platform to seek help with anyone that has the heart and the love for animals and understand that dogs need a home and to be in a safe environment and especially have the care and the love they deserve so if you love dogs and have the humble heart for this beautiful animals and want to be part of a noble cause. This is the idea for this fundraiser My husband , who is a certified dog trainer and I are raising funds to build a nonprofit organization, a dog rescue shelter with a professional dog training program. We want to rescue dogs from homelessness, dogs born with disabilities who struggle to find homes, and dogs that have been through abuse, rehabilitate them and put them up for adoption. Your support would mean so much as we work to create this safe space for dogs in need. My husband was the owner of Professional Dog Training LLC in Gadsden Alabama but he closed the company in 2022 and now he wants to re open the company with a dog shelter non profit organization to help these dogs and rehabilitate them. Your support will help us provide safe homes and rehabilitation any help will be appreciated .