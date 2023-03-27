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The Road To Building Back A Better Me

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJose Monzon

The Road To Building Back A Better Me

Hello, my name is Jose Monzon. I’m 25 years old, and last year I was in a car accident that turned my life upside down.

That car was my first, it was something I bought with my own hard-earned money. It took time, effort, and a lot of sacrifice to get it, and I was proud of it. Losing it in the accident didn’t just mean losing a vehicle, it meant losing the freedom, stability, and progress I had worked so hard to build. I still live with my parents, and that car was my way of getting to work, handling responsibilities, and moving forward in life. Without it, everything became harder.

Ever since the accident, life has been incredibly difficult. It’s been a struggle just to work within the limits of what I can physically and mentally handle. I’ve tried to push through, but the weight of everything has put me in a stressful situation I can’t seem to get out of. That stress has slowly pulled me into a depression.

This accident didn’t just damage my car, it completely shattered everything I was working toward. I lost the routine I was trying to maintain, the sense of independence I was building, and the peace of mind I once had. It’s affected my income, my health, and my ability to function like I used to.

I’ve never set up a fundraiser or a campaign before. I’ve never been the kind of person to ask for help. Honestly, I hate asking for help. But I feel like I’ve reached my limit. I’m at the end of my rope. I feel lost, and it’s hard to even see a way out right now.

That’s why I’m doing this, because I truly need help. I’m trying to raise money so I can begin to rebuild what was taken from me. Whether it goes toward transportation, basic bills, or simply buying myself a little time to breathe and heal, every bit of support will help me start putting the pieces back together.

If you can give, thank you. If you can’t, just sharing this or sending a kind word means more than you know. I’m just trying to make it through this and find my way back to feeling like myself again.

Thank you for listening, and thank you for caring.

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