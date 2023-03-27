Build Living Waters Church in Gambia

Greetings in Jesus' name! I am Pastor Samuel Sanneh, founder of Living Waters Chapel in The Gambia, West Africa.





By God's grace, we started as a small fellowship and God is growing us. Families are coming to Christ and finding hope. We have seen His transforming power in our village.





We currently meet in temporary spaces, which limits our ability to grow and disciple new believers. As God adds to our number, we urgently need a permanent sanctuary.





Our vision is to build a simple, permanent church that will be a beacon of light and a center for biblical discipleship, prayer, and community outreach for generations to come.





HOW YOUR GIFT WILL BE USED:

- Foundation and walls

- Roof and flooring

- Chairs and pulpit

- Simple sound system





Every dollar goes directly to the building. We will post photos and videos of every stage of progress.





Even $10 or $20 helps us lay another block. Above all, please pray for us.





Thank you for partnering with what God is doing in The Gambia.





In Christ,

Pastor Samuel Sanneh

Living Waters Chapel

samuelsanneh505@gmail.com | +220 6166902

The Gambia, West Africa





"Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain." - Psalm 127:1